Shettar celebrates 68th birthday

December 17, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar receives a bouquet from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who arrived in Hubballi to wish him on his birthday on Sunday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Seers of various maths and other religious institutions gathered in Hubballi on Sunday to participate in the 68th birthday of the former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar.

Sri Channabasava Shivacharya Swami of Shreeshail said that those who have troubled a decent person like Mr. Shettar will suffer the wrath of God.

“In my birthday celebrations in Hubballi last year, I said that I did not cause trouble to anyone by myself, but if someone were to cause me trouble, I would not spare them. I have been proved right. The people of the State have taught a lesson to those who needed to be taught one,” Mr. Shettar said.

Seers from Ujjain, Kashi, Moorusavir Math, Mukti Mandir, Murugha Math, Challagere, Bommanahalli and Sri Dingaleshwar Swami, Sri Rudrakshi Math seer, Eradettina Math seer and others were present.

“The S.S. Shettar Foundation members and his followers organised free medical check-up camps, free surgeries and blood donation camps for a week to celebrate his birthday. We have been doing this for 20 years now,” Mr. Shettar said.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also visited him to wish him on the occasion.

MLA Prasad Abbayya, MLC Pradeep Shettar, Congress leaders I.G. Sanadi, Anil Kumar Patil, Rajat Ullagaddimath, Mallikarjun Sawkar, Nagesh Kalburgi, Mohan Limbikai and others were present.

