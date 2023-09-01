ADVERTISEMENT

Shesha vastram presented by administrator and officers of TTD

September 01, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - YADGIR:

The Hindu Bureau

People gathered at Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt in Mantralayam during madyaradhane on Friday. | Photo Credit: Santosh Sagar

.

On the second day of the 352nd aradhana mahotsava of Raghavendra Swami of Mantralayam in Karnool district of Andhra Pradesh, madhyaradhane commenced after presenting the shesha vastram by administrator and officers of Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanam, Tirupati, on Friday.

Subudhendra Tirtha, peethadhipathi of the Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt received the vastram and presented it to the moolabrindravana after completing the ritual formalities.

The seer said that Srinivas, the god of earth, came to the sannidhan of Raghavendra Swami through the shesha vastram.

There is an ancient relationship between the Mantralayam Mutt and the Tirupati Devasthanams. Therefore, the administrative committee of TTD had been presenting shesha vastram to Moolabrindavan every year of the aradhana, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Veerebrahmendra, Joint Executive officer of TTD, said that it was a ritual which TTD had been following for several years.

Later, Subhudendra Tirtha offered the panchamrutha puja and traditional rathostav was carried out. 

Thousands of devotees from the State and from Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and other States took the darshan of Rahavendra Swami on the occasion.

