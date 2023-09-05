Shepherds India convention in Belagavi next month

September 05, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The ninth national convention of Shepherds India International will be held in Belagavi on October 2 and 3 and delegates from across the country will participate in it.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Tuesday, founder-president of Shepherds India International H. Vishwanath and the former Minister and office-bearer H.M. Revanna said that the executive committee meeting of the organisation will be held on October 2 and the next day, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be felicitated.

Mr. Revanna said that elected representatives and leaders from Kuruba community from across the country will be participating in the event. To a query, he clarified that it is an apolitical programme and leaders from various parties, including the former Deputy Chief Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, will be invited to the convention.

Mr. Vishwanath said that the convention is aimed at bringing together the community members who are spread across the country on a common platform. He said that there are around 12 crore Kurubas across India but identified by different names in different States.

He said that Shepherds India International was established in 2014 with the aim of uniting the Kuruba community and to formulate and implement programmes to encourage the economic, socio and political activities of the community.

Till date, eight national conferences have been held in various States, including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.