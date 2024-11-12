Shepherds, craftspersons to participate in ‘Kurubki’ event in Bengaluru

Shepherds and handicrafts persons from across the State will participate in Kurubki, an exhibition of pastoral life in Bengaluru from November 15 to 17.

The event will feature workshops on weaving, felting, spinning, public talks, film screening on deccan pastoralism, folklores, literature, musical performance, and a marketplace for woollen products, cuisine, and craft items. The event aims at celebrating the Dakhani pastoral culture and will be organised on the premises of Samagatha foundation on Church Street.

“Shepherds or Kurubas are one of the oldest pastoralist communities in the Deccan plateau. This event aims to highlight the often overlooked voices of the Kurubas and foster broader discourse on pastoralism in the Deccan region, helping us understand ecological and societal importance of pastoralism,” Gopikrishna K., one of the organisers, said. The team at Dakhni Diaries has been working with Kurubas for the past few decades. This event is a platform to introduce young artists, designers, conservationists, social workers to the Kuruba community’s craft, culture and conservational efforts.

Neelkant Mama, considered the spiritual leader of Kurubas, writer Kottiganahalli Ramaiah, folklore researcher Chandrappa Sobati and others will speak at the inauguration.

Writer Kottiganahalli Ramaiah will release the book Ratna Pakshi and Tagarajogi Thallanagalu by Chandrappa Sobati on the first day. A photo walkthrough with artist Vivek, a documentary maker and writer, will be held.

Women craftspersons from Kadoli village in Belagavi will exhibit their skills in needle felting, tapestry, weaving, and felting. They will also teach youngsters basic skills in these arts. Shilpa Mudbi, contemporary artist and co-founder of the Urban Folk Project, will present a musical performance.

On the second day, experts on Deccan pastoralism, anthropologists, researchers and members of the Kuruba community will participate in a panel discussion on Deccan pastoralism. The documentary film Bhed Chal by Ankit and Harsh, on the lives of Dakhani shepherds will be shown.

On the third day, Vasu Dixit and Kuruba musicians will present a live folk performance.

On all three days, an exhibition-cum-sale of woollen products, handicrafts, and cuisine of the Dakhani shepherds will be held. Artisans will sell their ware like handwoven rugs, wool products and unique felted wool art. The Centre for pastoralism, Dhakni Diaries, and other associations will jointly organise the event.

For more details, email on dhakniidiaries@gmail.comor call 9008484880 or 9986344436.