A shepherd and seven sheep were killed on the spot after being struck by lightning in Veebhutihalli village of Shahapur taluk early in the morning on Monday. And, 10 sheep survived with minor burns in the incident.

The 26-year-old shepherd was identified as Govindappa of Veebhutihalli village.

The incident happened when he was sleeping near the sheep hatti on the outskirts of the village.

A case was registered at the Shahapur Town Police Station.

