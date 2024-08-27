ADVERTISEMENT

Shell India’s Silent Shifts to cover more fuel stations

Published - August 27, 2024 08:07 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Silent Shifts employs the hearing impaired, physically challenged and transgenders at Shell India’s fuel stations

The Hindu Bureau

Shell India staff celebrating the first anniversary of the initiative in Dharwad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Shell India, which has introduced Silent Shifts at its fuel stations to empower the hearing impaired, physically challenged and transgenders, plans to expand the initiative to other places.

Speaking to media persons on the first anniversary of the initiative in Dharwad on Tuesday, Director of Shell Mobility Sanjay Varkey said: “Silent Shifts is a unique eight-hour shift operated entirely by five specially-abled Shell service champions. This initiative is part of Shell’s commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace by providing opportunities for these individuals to realise their full potential.”

Mr. Varkey said that Silent Shifts has vindicated their belief that when unique people come together, powerful things happen.

“We are committed to fostering inclusivity within our workforce and service stations. It will also inspire others to create inclusive workplaces offering more opportunities for specially-abled persons,” he said.

To a query, he said that the staff who are part of the initiative have received specialised training in customer service, operational efficiency and safety protocols.

He said that Silent Shifts initiative has been launched at fuel stations in Pune, Bengaluru and Dharwad and Shell will add more places in the coming days.

Though society shows compassion towards the specially-abled persons, not many organisations or private firms come forward to provide employment for them and create an inclusive workplace, he said.

