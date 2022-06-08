Sheila Irani’s birth centenary celebrations on June 12

The birth centenary of Sheila F. Irani, an educationist, parliamentarian and philanthropist, will be celebrated at Chamundi Children’s Home in Brindavan Extension here on June 12.

Ms. Irani carved a niche for herself in the field of education by starting the Ideal Jawa Rotary Children’s School on Jhansi Lakshmi Bai Road here in 1968.

As an educationist, she laid emphasis on parents, teachers and student interaction as part of the children’s overall development.

Recalling Ms. Irani, the former Headmistress of the school Ann D’ Monte said Ms. Irani was “larger than life with a heart to match”. “I can still hear her rich voice resound through the corridors of the school and see her colourful figure holding court in that little office she had”, she said.

Former Manager of the School P.J. Ramu said the birth centenary of Ms. Irani, which has been organised by the ex-teachers and staff of Ideal Jawa Rotary School and in association with the Secretary and members of the Chamundi Children’s Home, will begin at 11 a.m.

Ms. Irani, whose maiden name was Sheila Ann Ferguson, was born on June 12, 1922 in Nainital to George Egbert Ferguson and Una Maud Ferguson. She was married to industrialist Farrokh K. Irani, who started Ideal Jawa (India) Limited, the company which sold Jawa and Yezdi RoadKing motorcycles.

Ms. Irani’s political career began in 1969 with her nomination to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly to represent the Anglo Indian community till 1978. After serving the Senate of University of Mysore between 1993 and 1995, Ms. Irani was nominated to the seat reserved for Anglo Indian community in the Lok Sabha in 1995. She was also a member of the Mysore Agenda Task Force (MATF) between 2001 and 2003.

Ms. Irani passed away on April 10, 2003.