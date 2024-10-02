Shehnai maestro to receive Sangeeth Vidwan award

The State government has announced that it will confer the Sangeeth Vidwan Award on Shehnai maestro Pandit Basavaraj Bhajantri from Haveri district. The award will be presented to the musician during the inauguration of the Dasara cultural events at the palace on Thursday evening.

The annual State award was presented to artists of repute by the Department of Kannada and Culture on the inaugural day of Dasara festivities in Mysuru.

Minister for Kannada and Culture and Backward Classes Shivaraj S. Tangadagi said the government has chosen Pandit Basavaraj Bhajantri for the award, which will be presented to him by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The selection committee headed by noted Hindustani musician Pandit M. Venkatesh Kumar chose Pandit Bhajantri for the award.

The award carries a cash prize of ₹5 lakh and a citation. The CM will confer the award on Pandit Bhajantri in the presence of dignitaries in the illuminated background of the palace. Many music enthusiasts will gather to witness cultural events.

A native of Hedighonda village in Byadagi taluk of Haveri, Pandit Bhajantri’s father and grandfather were Shehnai maestros. His brothers and children are also into music. Pandit Bhajantri is an ‘A’ grade artiste of Akashvani and Doordarshan.