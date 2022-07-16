Sheep robbers arrested

They had attacked a family of shepherds at village near T.Narsipur

The police have arrested four persons and recovered from them two sheep that had been robbed from a family of shepherds in M..C Halli in T Narsipur near here.

A family of shepherds belonging to the complainant, Kariyanna, hailing from Devarahatti village in Tumakuru district’s Sira taluk was guarding a flock of about 500 sheep in a field in M.C. Halli when they were attacked by the accused with sharp weapons on July 5.

The accused snatched not only their mobile phones, but also forecfully took away two sheep from the flock. The victims later approached the police and a complaint under Section 394 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was lodged in T Narsipur police station.

A team of police personnel zeroed down on the four accused, who were nabbed along with the robbed sheep. The police also seized two two-wheelers that had been used for the crime.

Addressing a press conference, Superintendent of Mysuru district police R. Chethan said that the accused during interrogation had revealed that they had stolen a two-wheeler that had been parked near the water pump house at KSRTC bus stand in T Narsipur town about six months ago. They had allegedly changed the number plate of the two-wheeler and usied it to commit the robbery, he said.

The Superintendent of Police had complimented the team of police personnel led by T Narsipur police inspector Krishnappa and his staff for cracking the case.