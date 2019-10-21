She was allowed to follow her instincts, she is happy

Nisha Talampalli (20) from Bidar district has made it to the finals of the Miss India International 2019 contest organised by India Fashion Fiesta to be held at Jakarta in Indonesia in November.

Ms. Talampalli is one of the 30 finalists of the international pageant. More than 9,000 aspirants from across the country competed for an entry to the final round.

Speaking to The Hindu, Ms. Talampalli said that the selection process was highly rigorous, as she had to go through an interview session over phone followed by a video-call interview and then attended an audition round in Goa.

Ms. Talampalli did her schooling in Basavakalyan and Humnabad taluks, and higher secondary education from Gyan Sudha PU Science College in Bidar. After graduating from Basavasagar Degree College in Humnabad, she moved to Hyderabad to study Diploma in Aviation.

Ms. Talampalli has worked as assistant manager at a private company. She took time out to prepare for beauty contests and participated in the Miss India International 2019.

A letter by Rajat Suneja, director of India Fashion Fiesta, stated that Ms. Talampalli has been selected as he met the eligibility criteria of the pageant selection system, through her application, looks, grace, voting, the introduction video and telephonic video.

Ms. Talampalli’s mother, Indumati Talampalli, is a home-maker, while her father, Srinivas, is an agriculturist.

She says that her parents always stood by her; they avoided “helicopter parenting” and allowed her to choose the profession she was interest in.

“Since my childhood days, I was interested in modelling, and my parents always let me follow my instincts and I am happy,” she said.