She is firm on becoming a doctor

Thanmayi I.P., a student of St. Joseph’s Convent Girls High School in Chikkamagaluru, is one among the State toppers in the SSLC examinations. She secured 625 out of 625. Daughter of Prasanna I.S., a deputy tahsildar, and D.L.Sandhya, a school teacher in Chikkamagaluru, she wants to become a doctor.
Speaking to mediapersons, Thanmayi said she and her parents were upset when exams were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, she continued to spend two hours a day for the studies till the exams were rescheduled. “I was glad when the exams were announced. I studied without wasting time and did my exams very well. Now, I am happy with the results”, she said. Soon after the results were announced many friends and relatives called her up to congratulate her.
Thanmayi thanked her teachers for their guidance and added that her parents have always encouraged her. She has not yet chosen the college for PU, but she is firm that she wants to become a doctor.
