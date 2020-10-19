She had the vision to break the stereotype

Mysuru

With two gold medals in MA Political Science, visually challenged Kavya S. Bhat stood out among the students passing out of the portal of University of Mysore on the occasion of its centenary convocation on Monday.

Speaking to reporters after receiving the certificates from Deputy Chief Minister and Pro Chancellor of the University C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Ms. Bhat said most visually challenged students had been told that music was the only field for them to engage in. But, she wished to break the stereotype by choosing political science and excelling in it.

Ms. Bhat, who was accompanied by her mother Ravikala Bhat, said she had completed her education in music as per father’s desire. But, she said she was badly missing her father, whom she lost recently.

However, challenging it is for visually impaired persons to lead a normal life, Ms. Bhat said she does not wish to depend on anybody to lead her life. She said she wished to lead a normal life.

She said she wrote the examinations of all the four semesters on a computer without the assistance of any scribe. She aspires for a career in teaching.