Shatabdi Express to not ply on Thursdays from Dec. 20

August 22, 2023 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST - MYSURU

The Shatabdi Express operating between Chennai and Mysuru will not ply on Thursdays with effect from December 20, 2023.

A press statement from South Western Railway’s Mysuru Division said Train No. 12007/12008 Chennai-Mysuru-Chennai Shatabdi Express will run six days a week, with effect from December 20.

“Previously, there was no Shatabdi service available on Wednesdays. With the revised schedule, passengers will now have the option to travel on the Shatabdi Express on all days except Thursdays,” the statement said.

This development aims to provide increased convenience and flexibility to passengers travelling between Mysuru and Chennai and this change is expected to benefit a large number of commuters who rely on the Shatabdi service for their daily travel needs, the statement said.

In addition, it is informed to the public that the Vande Bharat Express service will continue to run six days a week, with the only exception being Wednesdays, the statement said.

The Vande Bharat Express is a high-speed train service that connects major cities and offers a premium travel experience to passengers, said K. Lohiteshwara, senior divisional commercial manager, South Western Railway, Mysuru Division, in a statement here.