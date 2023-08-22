HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shatabdi Express to not ply on Thursdays from Dec. 20

August 22, 2023 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Shatabdi Express operating between Chennai and Mysuru will not ply on Thursdays with effect from December 20, 2023.

A press statement from South Western Railway’s Mysuru Division said Train No. 12007/12008 Chennai-Mysuru-Chennai Shatabdi Express will run six days a week, with effect from December 20. 

“Previously, there was no Shatabdi service available on Wednesdays. With the revised schedule, passengers will now have the option to travel on the Shatabdi Express on all days except Thursdays,” the statement said.

This development aims to provide increased convenience and flexibility to passengers travelling between Mysuru and Chennai and this change is expected to benefit a large number of commuters who rely on the Shatabdi service for their daily travel needs, the statement said.

In addition, it is informed to the public that the Vande Bharat Express service will continue to run six days a week, with the only exception being Wednesdays, the statement said.

The Vande Bharat Express is a high-speed train service that connects major cities and offers a premium travel experience to passengers, said K. Lohiteshwara, senior divisional commercial manager, South Western Railway, Mysuru Division, in a statement here.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.