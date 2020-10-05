Shashil Namoshi to file nomination papers tomorrow

BJP candidate for the North East Teachers MLC Constituency elections Shashil G. Namoshi has appealed to voters to elect him in the upcoming polls to take up issues facing teachers on the floor of the Legislative Council.

Addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Monday, Mr. Namoshi said that he will be filing his nomination papers on October 7. The party leaders, including Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, Women and Child Welfare Minister Shashikala Jolle and MLC Mahantesh Kavatagimath, who have been appointed as in-charge for North East Teachers Constituency, will be present when he files his nomination papers, he added.

Mr. Namoshi exuding the confidence of winning the election stated that in the last couple of years he had toured all the seven districts, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, Ballari, Koppal and Harapanahali taluk in Davangere, and met 80 % of teachers/voters personally and took note of the various problems confronting them.

Though there were around 75,000 eligible teachers in the constituency, only 24,941 of them have enrolled their names as per data of January 2020. A total of 30,000 teachers are expected to get their names enrolled during the recent revision, he added.

Mr. Namoshi recalled his efforts in converting 1,757 private-unaided educational institutions in the North East Teachers Constituency into the aided category during 1991 and 1995. He said that efforts were made to regularise the services of teachers and guest lecturers. Also, lecturers in degree colleges and professional courses were helped in getting University Grants Commission and All India Council for Technical Education pay-scales.

MLA and Chairman of the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board Dattatreya Patil Revoor and MLC Sunil Vallyapur were present.

Mr. Namoshi has won the teachers constituency election for three times. In the 2014 Legislative Council elections, Congress candidate Sharanappa Mattur trounced the BJP’s sitting MLC [Mr. Namoshi]. Mr. Mattur secured 9,022 votes, while Mr. Namoshi garnered 6,933 votes.