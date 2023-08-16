Shashil Namoshi demands CBI inquiry into frauds in Kanva, Vashista cooperative societies

August 16, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Stating there have been frauds worth around ₹1,500 crore in Sri Kanva Souharda Credit Cooperative Society and ₹350 crore in Sri Vashista Credit Souharda Sahakari Limited, BJP leader and MLC Shashil G. Namoshi has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation in the two incidents.

Addressing a media conference in Kalaburagi on Wednesday, Mr. Namoshi said that hundreds of people from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu have been victimised by the banks and demanded that the Union government hand over the cases to the CBI for impartial inquiry.

“More than 40 cases of frauds are reported against Kanva Souharda Credit Cooperative Society in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and other States. There are reports that the society has misled and cheated over 23,000 people through its 165 branches,” Mr. Namoshi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stating that Bengaluru-based Nanjundaiah is the main accused in the fraud, Mr. Namoshi said that 116 cases have been registered against him and his family members.

“An inquiry has been conducted against the accused as per the provisions of the Karnataka Souharda Sahakari Act and a report has been submitted to the High Court of Karnataka. The court has, in turn, directed the State government to take action. But there is no action from the government,” Mr. Namoshi said.

Mr. Namoshi also recalled that he raised the issue in the Legislative Council during the Budget session and expressed displeasure over the answer given by the Cooperative Minister.

“As many as 400 people have died without getting their money back. The government should take it seriously and hand over the case to the CBI for an impartial probe,” Mr. Namoshi said.

Some of the victims of the fraud Murali, Sangamesh, Gubbewad, Nagappa Panchal, Chandrashekhar and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.