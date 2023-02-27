Shashikant B. Patil elected KKCCI president

February 27, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Shashikant B. Patil registered a thumping majority with almost all members in his panel emerging victorious in the elections in the Kalyana Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KKCCI), the results of which were announced late on Sunday night.

Mr. Shashikant Patil won the elections to the post of KKCCI president by a huge margin of 809 votes.

Manjunath Jewargi was elected secretary with 1,386 votes defeating Basavaraj Hadagil who polled 514 votes.

Naren Patil contested from the corporate sector and emerged victorious with 1,150 votes, defeating Sharanabasappa Ambesinghe.

Elected unopposed

Ramkrishna Boralkar, who contested for the post of vice-president, Sangamesh Kalyani, for the post joint secretary, and Uttam Bajaj, for the post of treasurer, were elected unopposed.

Three members, Syed Nizamuddin Chisty, Shantrayagowda Patil and Sampat Patil, who contested from Mofussil sector, were also elected unopposed.

Of the total 3,418 voters, 1,922 (56%) exercised their franchise.

Besides these, 15 managing committee members were elected.

Girish J. Anakal, who contested for the managing committee member’s post, secured the highest votes of 1,667.