Shashikala Jolle tests positive for COVID-19

Special Correspondent

Minister for Women and Child Welfare Shashikala Jolle has tested positive for COVID-19. She announced this on her social media handles on Monday.

“I am under home quarantine for 14 days. I request all my primary and secondary contacts to undergo testing and quarantine,” she said.

Ms. Jolle is the newest addition to the list of Ministers in the Yediyurappa government who had tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

Earlier this month, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Health Minister B Sriramulu, Tourism Minister C T Ravi, Agriculture Minister B C Patil, Forest Minister Anand Singh were among those who had tested positive and have now recovered.