Shashi Kumar takes charge as Police Commissioner of Hubballi-Dharwad

A 2007 batch IPS officer and Deputy Inspector-General of Police N. Shashi Kumar, who has been posted as new Police Commissioner of Hubballi Dharwad, took charge on Wednesday night.

He has come in place of outgoing Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar who has been transferred as Additional Inspector-General of Police (Crime), Police Headquarters, Bengaluru.

Mr. Shashi Kumar earlier served as the Police Commissioner of Mangaluru and prior to this posting, he was Commissioner of Youth Empowerment and Sports Department in Bengaluru.

After the brutal murder of student Neha Hiremath on campus just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and the subsequent murder of Anjali Ambiger and other instances of crime in the twin cities of Hubballi, questions were raised about the functioning style of the local police.

While the Opposition party leaders in the State blamed the State government for the failure of law and order, the father of Neha Hiremath and HDMC councillor Niranjan Hiremath was critical of the Police Department in the twin cities. He had even demanded transfer of the Police Commissioner.

The murder of Anjali Ambiger in Hubballi had only raised further questions about the department. Following these developments, the Police Commissioner had taken several initiatives to boost the morale of the residents by acting against anti-social elements, with the Channamma Squad becoming active.

She had initiated special drives to check various violations. During a night-long special drive held on Monday, over 250 police personnel visited residences of history-sheeters and had issued warning apart from checking vehicle owners operating during the late hours.

New DCP

Meanwhile, Mahaning Nandagavi took charge as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) in Hubballi on Wednesday.

It might be recalled that after the murder of Anjali Ambiger in the city, Deputy Commissioner of Police P. Rajiv was suspended by the State government and IPS officer Kushal Choukse was given additional charge of the post.

On Tuesday, the State government issued an order posting Mr. Nandagavi as the new Deputy Commissioner of Police.