Shashi Kiran Shetty is new A-G 

May 20, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST

The Siddaramaiah Cabinet on Saturday chose 47-year-old Senior Advocate K. Shashi Kiran Shetty as the new Advocate-General.

Mr. Shetty is the younger son of P. Vishwanath Shetty, a former judge of the High Court of Karnataka and a former Lokayukta.

Born on September 13, 1975, Mr. Shetty secured his law degree from National Law School of India University, Bengaluru, in 1998.

Mr. Shetty has been practising as a lawyer in the High Court and the Supreme Court, and he was designated as a Senior Advocate by the High Court of Karnataka in 2014.

He had represented several political leaders in the election petitions, deemed universities, and private medical and engineering colleges on issues related to admissions and affiliations, multinational companies and a host of other litigants, in the High Court and the Supreme Court.

Mr. Shetty was one of the Senior Advocates who represented the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee and Mr. Siddaramaiah, who was the then the leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, in the case related to the disqualification of 14 MLAs before the apex court in 2019.

Recently, he had represented a petitioner before the apex court in the petitions challenging the withdrawal of 4% reservations for Muslims in the State, the decision taken by the previous BJP government.

Speaking to the The Hindu, Mr. Shetty said that one of his efforts as Advocate-General would be to ensure that unnecessary litigation is avoided.