Sharp spike: Seven cases reported in a day in Ballari

With seven cases of COVID-19 being reported from Hospet on Friday, the total number of cases in the district rose to 13, pushing the district to a red zone and turning Hospet town into a hotspot.

It is learnt that all the seven new cases reported from Hospet – P331 (39-year old male), P332 (68-year old female), P333 (21-year old male, P334 (48-year old male), P335 (10-year old female), P336 (50-year old male), and P337 (24-year old male) – were members of one family. As per the media bulletin released by the government, all of them were the contacts of P141 (one of the first COVID-19 cases in the district).

The people in the district had heaved a sigh of relief as the district had not reported any positive cases since March 5. Friday’s cases came as a big shock and cause of concern especially for the people of Hospet.

The district had registered its first cases on March 30 when three people of a family in Hospet tested positive for the disease. They had no travel history or contact with infected persons.

On April 2, a young man from H. Hosalli village at Sirguppa taluk, a contact of one of the COVID-19 infected persons from Nanjangud, tested positive. On April 4, a woman who was a contact of the infected person of Hospet tested positive. The next day, a person from Ballari who had participated in the Tablighi event in Delhi tested positive. After a 14-day lull, seven cases were reported in a day.

All seven people have been isolated in Ballari as they were the primary contacts of a COVID-19 patient and their throat swab samples sent to the lab. Since their first test results were negative, they were shifted to a hotel for 14-day quarantine. After they tested positive for the disease, they were again shifted to the designated COVID-19 hospital in Ballari.

