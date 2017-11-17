Sharp rise in number of patients at McGann Hospital

OPD services at private health establishments remained shut in the district on Friday also and this resulted in enhancement in the flow of the patients to government hospitals.

In McGann Hospital, attached to Shivamogga Institute of Medical Sciences, there has been a sharp escalation in the number of in-patients. Raghunandan R., District Surgeon, told The Hindu that the hospital is of 950-bed capacity as against which 1,200 persons have been admitted as in-patients now. The hospital had to arrange for floor beds for the patients who are not critically-ill. As the regular wards are full, the seminar hall of SIMS has been converted into a ward , he said. The personnel serving in ambulance section of the hospital have been kept on alert and ample stock of medicines have been maintained.

Along with 132 clinical doctors here, 51 professors serving with the medical college, are also attending the patients, he said. He said the OPD section of the hospital was also flooded with patients on Friday. On normal days, an average of 1,600 persons receive treatment as out-patients at the hospital. On Friday, more than 2,200 persons received treatment as out-patients here. In wake of the strike, the district administration has passed an order to extend the timings of functioning of OPD sections at government hospitals. In normal days, the OPD sections in government hospitals, including PHCs, CHCs, and general hospitals function from 9 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. Owing to the spurt in the flow of patients to government hospitals, the district administration has extended the timings of functioning of OPD sections at all the 103 PHCs in the district till 8 p.m. In addition to this, the OPD sections in seven CHCs and six general hospitals in the district will function round-the-clock till the conclusion of the strike.