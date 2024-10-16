Sharp increase in cases of sexual assault against minor boys in Karnataka

Cases of sexual assault against minor boys have shown a sharp increase in Karnataka during the last three years.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to statistics made available by the State Crime Records Division, Bengaluru, the total number of minor boys, who were victims of sexual offences in the State increased from 88 in 2021 to 102 in 2022 before reaching 144 during 2023.

During the year 2023, Bengaluru city accounted for the highest number of such cases at 15 followed by Hassan district, which had registered 11 cases and Udupi district, where 10 cases had been reported. Shivamogga district and Dakshina Kannada district had reported eight and seven cases respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing the statistics obtained from the State Crime Records Bureau under Right To Information (RTI), Odanadi Seva Samsthe, a Mysuru-based NGO involved in rescue and rehabilitation of sexually exploited women and children, has expressed concern over the increasing trend in sexual offences against minor boys.

Odanadi Seva Samsthe’s Founder Director M.L. Parashuram said the actual number of sexual offences against boys may be higher than reported. For, most boys do not discuss their sexual exploitation with anyone, let alone lodge a complaint with the police.

Sharing data on the number of minor girls compensated by Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) under its compensation scheme for victims of sexual offences, he said the number of boys, who had been sexually exploited, may be only half the number of minor girls, who were victims of the offence, but there is a crying need to pay attention to the problem.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the 219 minor girls had been paid a compensation amount by KSLSA during 2020-21, a total of 187 and 178 minor girls had been given a compensation amount during the year 2021-22 and 2022-23 respectively.

Neither the State nor the Centre had any scheme to address the issues of sexual exploitation of minor boys. Counselling and payment of compensation were restricted only to girls, who had been sexually exploited. Mr. Parashuram said the offences will leave the boys psychologically scarred and drive them towards crime. Such incidents will also spark the runaway syndrome, forcing the victims to run away from school, hostel or their house.

He also emphasised the need for a detailed study on the trend relating to sexual exploitation of minor boys that would throw light on the background of the victims, their social status, caste etc. Such a study will help the authorities come up with a roadmap for the rehabilitation of the victims.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.