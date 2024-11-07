 />
Sharnbaswappa Appa condoles Sajjada Nasheen’s death

Published - November 07, 2024 07:12 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The eighth Mahadasoha Peetadhipathi of the Sharnbasveshwar Samsthan Sharnbaswappa Appa and chairperson of the Sharanabasaveshwar Vidya Vardak Sangha Dakshayini S. Appa have condoled the death of the Sajjada Nasheen of the Khwaja Bande Nawaz Dargah Syed Shah Khusroo Hussaini.

In a condolence message here, Dr. Appa, who is the Chancellor of Sharnbasva University, and Dr. Dakshayini Appa have recalled the bondage between the Sharnbasveshwar Samsthan and the Kwhaja Bande Nawaz Dargah which is likened as two eyes of Kalaburagi.

With the death of Dr. Hussaini they have lost a personal friend who steadfastly remained committed to secular principles. The world has lost a great humanitarian and an educationist, Dr. Appa said.

He said that Dr. Hussaini’s contribution in the field of education is immense. He was instrumental in establishing a chain of educational institutions and was primarily responsible for establishing the Khaja Banda Nawaz University. He was also a prolific writer and has written several books on religion and social aspects.

