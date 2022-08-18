Sharanbasaveshwar Samsthan lauded for contribution to society

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Rajya Sabha member and Chairman of the Kalyana Karnataka Human Resources, Agriculture and Cultural Society Basavaraj Patil Sedam has commended Sharnbaswappa Appa, head of Sharanbasaveshwar Samsthan for taking Dasoha activities to a higher level by extending financial assistance to families in distress.

Speaking at a function that was organised at the Doddappa Appa Auditorium in Kalaburagi on Wednesday for distributing financial assistance of ₹25,000 each to select families of soldiers who laid down their lives protecting the borders of the country, farmers who have suffered financial losses due to natural disasters and families that have lost their breadwinners to COVID-19, Mr. Sedam said that the fine gesture of the Sharanabasawappa Appa Family Trust, Sharanabasaveshwar Samsthan, Sharanabasaveshwar Vidyavardak Sangha and Sharnbasva University in extending financial help to such families will go a long way in sending strong signals to fellow countrymen on the need to emulate the example set by them.

“Sharing the grief and extending a helping hand to those in distress is an exhibition of the greatest service to humanity. While providing financial assistance to the families of jawans who laid down their lives for the cause of the country is a gesture of recognition of their valour and extending similar assistance to families of farmers who have lost crops is a symbol of helping farmers that should be followed by the entire society. Helping families that have lost their breadwinners to COVID-19 is the next level of Dasoha,” Mr. Sedam said.

Matoshri Poojya Dr Dakshayini Avvaji, along with the ninth peetadhipathi Chiranjivi Doddappa Appa, handed over a purse of ₹25,000 each to five families of jawans, five families of farmers and five families of COVID-19 victims.

“The samsthan feels proud to extend financial help to these families in distress, particularly those of the armed jawans who have scarified their lives while protecting the country. Farmers are the backbone of the country and it is the duty of every single citizen to protect and go to their help whenever they are in distress,” Dr Avvaji said.

On the samsthan’s continued Dasoha culture for the past more than 250 years, Basawaraj Deshmukh, secretary of the Sharanabasaveshwar Vidyavardak Sangha, said that COVID-19 and resultant lockdowns were one of the most challenging times faced by the samsthan in extending Anna Dasoha.

“Despite the strict lockdowns imposed by the authorities, Matoshri Dr Dakshayini Avvaji and her children took it as a challenge and provided packed food to those in need,” he said.