Sharnbasva University’s Mechanical Department adds value-added certificate course

July 11, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Mechanical Department of the Sharnbasva University has added a value-added certificate course for students on “Computer Aided Design and Drafting” in collaboration with Cadmaxx Edtech, one of the leading educators.

Dean of the Mechanical Department Shivakumar Rachoti and coordinator of the certificate course Sharan Shegedar said in Kalaburagi on Tuesday that the value-added course on computer-aided design and drafting will enhance job opportunities and better placement avenues for students.

“The course has been designed to improve the skills and knowledge of students and also build confidence among them to face challenges in their professional career. The 36-hour course spanning over four weeks will expose students to various aspects of engineering design and drafting with Industrial skill-sets by experts from the department and the trainers, Cadmaxx Edtech,” he said.

The course was formally inaugurated by the Registrar of the university Anilkumar Bidve. Prof. Shivakumar Rachoti, Prof. Sharan Shegedar and Pavankumar and Mallikarjun Kodangal from Cadmaxx Edtech were present.

