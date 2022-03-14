Sharnbasva University Vice-Chancellor made NCC’s honorary colonel

Col. Sandeep Jagtap, Commanding Officer, 32 Karnataka Battalion of National Cadet Corps (NCC), and Col. Sushil Kumar Tiwari (retd.) conferred the position of honorary colonel on Niranjan V. Nisty, Vice-Chancellor of Sharnbasva University, Kalaburagi, in Kalaburagi on Saturday.

Dr. Nisty was the seniormost, among the 11 select Vice-Chancellors in the country who were conferred with the position in their respective NCC battalions. These VCs will also be the Colonel Commandant of the NCC units in their respective universities.

Col. Tiwari said that the achievement of Dr. Nisty, a medical professional, proved that people from different professions too could achieve the honours conferred by the Defence Ministry. Referring to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Col. Tiwari said that the war is a place where young people who do not know or hate each other kill each other on the orders of older men who know and hate each other. “But the personnel in the army have no choice but to be ready to serve the nation and defeat the enemy. Every moment of the life of a soldier is dedicated to the nation,” he said.

Dr. Nisty said that he was thankful to Col. Tiwari and Col. Jagtap and the Defence Ministry for the honour and dedicated it to Sharnbaswappa Appaji, Chancellor of Sharnbasva University and head of Sharnbasaveshwar Samsthan.

“I consider that this honour is for the entire university. In my younger days, I had the dream of becoming a doctor and I achieved it. I had another dream of wearing the uniform of a service personnel and that has come true today,” he said.

Chairman of Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board Dattatreya Patil Revoor, MLC Shashil G. Namoshi, chairperson of Sharnbasaveshwar Vidya Vardak Sangha Dakshayini Avvaji, secretary of Sharnbasaveshwar Vidya Vardak Sangha Basavaraj Deshmukh, ninth Peetathipathi of the Sharanabasveshwar Samasthan Chiranjivi Doddappa Appaji, and others were present.