Sharnbasva University to start space-related courses soon

KALABURAGI

19 February 2020 21:35 IST

ISRO responds positively to proposal

Senior officials of Sharnbasva University, led by Pro-Chancellor V.D. Mytri, had preliminary discussions with Senior Space Scientist and Project Director of Space Infrastructure and EXPOSAT Amareshwar Khened of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for a collaboration to start space-related courses in the university soon.

Dr. Mytri expressed the interest of the university to start space-related research and development activities and also to include space-related subjects as part of the existing curriculum in the engineering courses offered by the university.

Responding positively to the proposal made by the university, Dr. Khened said that the ISRO actively encouraged educational institutions to include space-related subjects in their curriculum or start space-related subjects as a course. He said that all help would be extended to Sharnbasva University in this regard.

Dr. Khened said that ISRO had extended its helping hand to educational institutions and centres of higher education to collaborate with ISRO in research and development activities and also to train students in the various aspects of space science.

The university thanked Dr. Khened for his positive response and said that the details of the collaboration with ISRO would be worked out in the days to come.