Sharnbasva University to host ‘Vishwa Sahitya Sammelana’

Sharnbaswappa Appa, Chancellor of Sharnbasva University, at a press conference in Kalaburagi on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Sharnbasva University Chancellor, Sharnbaswappa Dr. Appa said that the sammelana will be a different and broad-based multi-lingual literary meet.

Sharnbasva University will be hosting a two-day Vishwa Sahitya Sammelana here on January 31 and February 1, Chancellor of the University Sharnbaswappa Appa said.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday Dr. Appa said that the sammelana will be a different and broad-based multi-lingual literary meet.

It will provide a window for the writers of six languages, Kannada, Hindi, Sanskrit, Marathi, Urdu and English, to highlight the importance of their respective languages and the progress so far in different fields in these languages.

Senior writers and academicians will be participating in the literary meet to discuss the richness and importance of languages.

Dr. Appa said that the conference will be inaugurated by former Chief Minister M. Veerappa Moily and writer Mallepuram G. Venkatesh will deliver the keynote address at the inaugural function.

