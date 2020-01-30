Sharnbasva University to host ‘Vishwa Sahitya Sammelana’

Sharnbasva University will be hosting a two-day Vishwa Sahitya Sammelana here on January 31 and February 1, Chancellor of the University Sharnbaswappa Appa said.
Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday Dr. Appa said that the sammelana will be a different and broad-based multi-lingual literary meet.
It will provide a window for the writers of six languages, Kannada, Hindi, Sanskrit, Marathi, Urdu and English, to highlight the importance of their respective languages and the progress so far in different fields in these languages.
Senior writers and academicians will be participating in the literary meet to discuss the richness and importance of languages.
Dr. Appa said that the conference will be inaugurated by former Chief Minister M. Veerappa Moily and writer Mallepuram G. Venkatesh will deliver the keynote address at the inaugural function.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.