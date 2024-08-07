Sharnbasva University to host series poster presentation, exhibition of student projects

Executive Secretary of the Karnataka State Council for Science and Technology (KSCST) U.T. Vijay said in Kalaburagi on Wednesday that Sharnbasva University will host a two-day 47th series poster presentation and exhibition of student project programme of the KSCST on the main campus of the university here from Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a joint press conference along with the secretary of Sharanabasaveshwar Vidya Vardak Sangha Basavaraj Deshmukh, Mr. Vijay said that the State-level programme will be inaugurated by Science and Technology Minister N.S. Boseraju.

Vice-Chancellor of Gulbarga University Dayanand Agsar and KSCST secretary Ashok M. Raichur will be the chief guests. Vice-Chancellor of Sharnbasva University Anilkumar Bidve will preside over the function.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Vijay said that the main aim of the State-level programme is to encourage young engineering minds to move from inventions to innovations.

“More than 600 students from over 80 engineering colleges in the State along with their faculty will be participating in the annual conference and present 354 projects. These projects have been evaluated by 22 expert scientists and technologists drawn from Indian Institute of Science (IISc), National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL), Central Manufacturing Technology Institute (CMTI) and other R&D institutions,” Mr. Vijay said.

Mr. Deshmukh said that out of the 354 projects to be presented during the two-day programme, expert judges will select 55-60 projects to be adjudged as the “Best Project of the Year” along with selecting the best performing college to be awarded during the valedictory function.

ADVERTISEMENT

The best student projects will be given a cash prize of ₹1,500 each along with a citation, he added.

As per information shared during the press conference, the highlight of the conference will be the two technical lectures – “Perception of Engineering Students and Faculty Members for their Careers” to be delivered by chief scientist at the National Aerospace Laboratories K. Venkateshwaralu and “IStem Portal: How Partner Institutes and R&D Labs Drive Its Evolution into a Global Portal of Pride for India” by chief operating officer and national co-ordinator, Indian Science Technology and Engineering Facilities Map (I-STEM), Harilal Bhaskar.

“For the 47th series of the student project programme, 6,043 project proposals covering different themes from 201 engineering colleges, universities and institutions throughout the State have been received. Experts drawn from IISc, NAL, CMTI, KSCST and other institutions evaluated and selected 1,530 projects for sponsorship across 200 institutions. As part of the initiative, the KSCST proposed to the AI and Robotics Technology Park in IISc to provide support for selected projects focused on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning and robotics from the sanctioned 1,530 projects,” Mr. Vijay said.

Mr. Deshmukh said that the valedictory of the programme will be held on Saturday and chairman of the Karnataka State Bio-energy Development Board S.E. Sudheendra will be the chief guest, while Prof. Ashok Raichur will be the guest of honour.

Regional Director of Visvesvaraya Technological University in Kalaburagi Baswaraj Gadgay will deliver the valedictory address and Prof. Bidve will deliver the presidential address.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.