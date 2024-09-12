Sharnbasva University to host national seminar on entrepreneurship tomorrow

The Sharnbasva University and Sharnabasaveshwar College of Commerce will be jointly hosting a one-day National Seminar on “An Ecosystem of Indian Entrepreneurship – A probe” at the Doddappa Appa Auditorium on the main campus of the university here on Saturday.

Registrar of the university S.G. Dollegoudar has in a press note issued on Thursday said that secretary of the Sharnabasaveshwar Vidya Vardak Sangha Basavaraj S. Deshmukh will inaugurate the seminar.

Economist A.P. Tiwari from Uttar Pradesh will deliver the keynote address and development consultant of Giri Foundation Pradeep S. Melgade will be the chief guest.

Prominent among others who will participate in the seminar include Vice-Chancellor Anilkumar Bidve, Registrar (Evaluation) S.H. Honnalli and principal of the Sharanabasaveshwar College of Commerce Dasharath Mehtry.

The seminar will also host two technical sessions on “Entrepreneurship and Economic Growth” and “Agripreneurship and Food Security” in which senior academics from the Central University of Karnataka in Kalaburagi, the University of Agricultural Sciences in Raichur and other institutions of higher studies will participate.

Director of Extension and Dean of Student Welfare in the University of Agriculture Sciences, Raichur, Shivasharanappa B. Goudappa will be the chief guest for the valedictory function.

