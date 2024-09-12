GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sharnbasva University to host national seminar on entrepreneurship tomorrow

Published - September 12, 2024 07:43 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The Sharnbasva University and Sharnabasaveshwar College of Commerce will be jointly hosting a one-day National Seminar on “An Ecosystem of Indian Entrepreneurship – A probe” at the Doddappa Appa Auditorium on the main campus of the university here on Saturday.

Registrar of the university S.G. Dollegoudar has in a press note issued on Thursday said that secretary of the Sharnabasaveshwar Vidya Vardak Sangha Basavaraj S. Deshmukh will inaugurate the seminar.

Economist A.P. Tiwari from Uttar Pradesh will deliver the keynote address and development consultant of Giri Foundation Pradeep S. Melgade will be the chief guest.

Prominent among others who will participate in the seminar include Vice-Chancellor Anilkumar Bidve, Registrar (Evaluation) S.H. Honnalli and principal of the Sharanabasaveshwar College of Commerce Dasharath Mehtry.

The seminar will also host two technical sessions on “Entrepreneurship and Economic Growth” and “Agripreneurship and Food Security” in which senior academics from the Central University of Karnataka in Kalaburagi, the University of Agricultural Sciences in Raichur and other institutions of higher studies will participate.

Director of Extension and Dean of Student Welfare in the University of Agriculture Sciences, Raichur, Shivasharanappa B. Goudappa will be the chief guest for the valedictory function.

Published - September 12, 2024 07:43 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.