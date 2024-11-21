Sharnbasva University to host Integrated Intelligence and Communication Systems conference from today

Sharnbasva University will host a two-day IEEE International Conference on Integrated Intelligence and Communication Systems (ICIICS)-2024 on its main campus in Kalaburagi starting Friday.

Sharnbasva University Dean and Conference Chair and Convener Lakshmi Patil Maka has in a press release on Wednesday said that eminent scientists and technocrats from reputed universities and centres of higher education from different parts of the world will deliver lectures at the conference to be held on hybrid mode.

As per information provided by Ms. Maka, prominent among those who will participate in the conference include Johannes Cronje from Cape Peninsula University of Technology in South Africa, Khaled Rabie from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in Dhahran in Saudi Arabia, Chava Vijaya Saradhi from NTUitive, NTU in Singapore, C. Krishna Mohan from Indian Institute of Technology in Hyderabad, D. Rajesh Reddy, Scientist-SF, ADRIN, ISR, Secunderabad, and P. Vishwanath from the Department of ECE in the Sir M. Visvesvaraya College of Engineering, Raichur.

“Vice-Chancellor of Sharnbasva University Anilkumar Bidve will preside over the inaugural session in the presence of the eighth Mahadasoha Peetadhipathi of Sharnbasaveshwar Samsthan and Chancellor of Sharnbasva University Sharnbaswappa Appaji, chairperson of Sharnbasaveshwar Vidya Vardak Sangha Dakshayini Avvaji and the ninth peetadhipathi of the samsthan Doddappa Appa,” she said.

More than 260 participants from across the world, including research scholars, academics, industry leaders and postgraduate students, are expected to participate in the event, she added.

“The purpose of the conference is to provide a common platform for researchers and technocrats from different backgrounds to present and discuss their latest research ideas, results and its potential applications,” she said.

