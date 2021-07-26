Sharnbasva University starts new B.Tech course in Energy Engineering

Sharnbasva University joined the select band of institutions of higher education in the country by adding one of the emerging skill-based undergraduate engineering and technology courses, Energy Engineering, for the ensuing academic year 2021-22.

Chancellor of Sharnbasva University Dr. Sharnbaswappa Appa has said that the Energy Engineering course is at present offered by very few institutions of higher studies, including the Indian Institute of Technology, and a few private and conventional universities in the country. In North Karnataka, Sharnbasva University is the first higher education institution to introduce this new course. The degree will help one find wide opportunities in the job market.

The other university to offer this course is Presidency University, which is also a private university.

Energy Engineering is considered in the academic circles as one of the most coveted and emerging branches in the contemporary era of technology and a melting pot of all engineering programmes.

If energy is the future of humanity, energy engineers are the hopes of the future. With the imminent exhaustion of fossil fuels sooner or later, the world will face a severe crisis of non-availability of energy sources. Hence, the need for research and development in the field of alternative sources of energy has become inevitable, he added.

One of the main features of the course is that it is a multi-disciplinary course covering all other engineering branches.

Energy Engineers have wide opportunities in the job market with lucrative packages in reputed companies and institutions of higher education and research.