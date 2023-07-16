Sharnbasva University signs MoU with Medini Technologies

July 16, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Expanding its horizon of activities, Sharnbasva University has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with software major Medini Technologies for upgrading its industry-oriented programmes and to mentor all programmes related to digitalisation in the Engineering and Architecture courses offered in the university.

Co-founder and Managing Director of Medini Technologies Nijaguna Swami Negalurmath signed the MoU on behalf of Medini Technologies in the presence of university Chancellor and Peetadhipathi of Sharnbasveshwar Samsthan Dr Sharnbaswappa Appa and chairperson of Sharnbasveshwar Vidya Vardak Sangha Dr Dakshayini S. Appa in Kalaburagi recently.

Registrar of the university Anilkumar Bidve said that the five-year MoU signed with the Medini Technologies will go a long way in enriching the programmes related to digital transformation in Engineering and Architecture departments to suit the industry requirement.

Experts from Medini Technologies will be part of training and certification programmes which will assist students to get easy access to the latest technology and be ready for the industry.

Medini Technologies has also agreed to provide a stipend-based free six-month internship programme to students of Engineering and Architecture departments with a minimum stipend of ₹5,000 per month and also assured placement for 25% of students enrolled for internship programme with a minimum package of ₹3.5 lakh.