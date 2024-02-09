ADVERTISEMENT

Sharnbasva University signs MoU with KKCCI to set up incubation centre for entrepreneurship development

February 09, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Representatives of Sharnbasva University and Kalyana Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industries exchanging copies of MoU in Kalaburagi on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Sharnbasva University and Kalyana Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KKCCI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote entrepreneurship development and establishment of an incubation centre in KKCCI to provide a platform for budding entrepreneurs to develop their ideas into realities.

Registrar of the university Anilkumar Bidave signed the MoU on behalf of Sharnbasva University and KKCCI president Shashikant B. Patil put his signature on behalf of the KKCCI.

Secretary of Sharnbasveshwar Vidya Vardak Sangha Basavaraj Deshmukh and Mr. Patil exchanged the signed copies of the MoU.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The main emphasis of the MoU is to promote entrepreneurship development in the Kalyana Karnataka region by organizing entrepreneurship development programmes, management development programmes and conducting training and workshops for members of the KKCCI, students of Sharnbasva University and other entrepreneurs of the region.

The modalities of the establishment and working of the incubation centre will be worked in detail later. If needed, both Sharnbasva University and KKCCI will collaborate with other institutes of eminence or agency for the promotion of industries and entrepreneurship in the region.

The MoU also provides opportunities for undertaking joint research projects for the development of industries and entrepreneurship. Funding and other operational modalities will be discussed based on need.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US