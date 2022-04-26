Sharnbasva University signs MoU with GTTC

The Sharnbasva University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government Toolroom and Training Centre (GTTC) for providing internship training and placement to the students pursuing technical and professional courses in the university.

Registrar of the University Anilkumar Bidve said that the MoU with the GTTC would go long way in providing a perfect platform for the students pursuing technical and professional courses to get hands-on training under the watchful eyes of the professionals in the latest technologies and machines installed in the GTTC facility in Kalaburagi which is a Siemens Centre of Excellence (CoE) lab.

Dr. Bidve said that already, 150 students of the different courses in Engineering were undergoing training and internship in the GTTC facility established in Kalaburagi about 28 years ago. These students who were being provided with training and internship opportunities for 50 hours to 300 hours would provided with a certificate by the GTTC, he added.

“A separate MoU would be signed for extending internship to the students of Management, Business Studies and Computer Application, particularly in the Internet of Things ( IoT) activities. Besides, these the expert professionals in the GTTC would also visit the Sharnbasva University to extend guest lecturers in their areas of specialisation to update the knowledge of the students,” Dr. Bidve said.

Principal of the GTTC Jairaj T. Nargund and nodal officer Ashok Walikar had taken the initiative for signing the MoU with Sharnbasva University for extending internship opportunities to the students and training programmes to the teaching staff of the university.