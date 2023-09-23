Sharnbasva University signs MoU with Australia-based Manjrasoft

September 23, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Sharnbasva University, Kalaburagi, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Australia-based Manjrasoft Pty Ltd. for collaborative research activities, executing projects in the area of cloud computing, big data, Internet of Things (IoT) and teachers exchange programme.

Registrar Anilkumar Bidve and Dean Lakshmi Patil Maka, on behalf of the university, and Business Head India Operations of Manjrasoft Ravikumar Challa signed the MoU in Kalaburagi on Friday

Mr. Bidve and Ms. Lakha, in a media note on Saturday, said that the university was, for the first time, signing an MoU with an international institute.

“This MoU would help in setting up the Aneka Cloud Computing Laboratory in the university, building of Industry 4.0 IoT application for deploying cloud, and building AI/Deep learning applications using the Aneka Cloud platform. The MoU would go a long way in standardizing the research and development activities and work in the field of cloud computing and exchanging the teaching staff for acquiring new knowledge in the emerging areas of engineering and technology. This would also help in establishing broad collaboration in designing and conducting education programmes, research and development and intellectual property generation,” they said.

As per the clauses of the MoU, the experts from Manjrasoft Pty Ltd. would guide the teaching staff and students in the promotion of research and academic activities in cloud computing by helping to set up a lab using the Aneka Cloud Computing platform developed by the Manjrasoft Pty ltd. On its part, the university would procure the required resources and software systems needed from Manjrasoft. Manjrasoft Pty Ltd would extend short-term training and projects to the PG, UG and research students of the University.

The Chancellor of the university and the head Sharnbasaveshwar Samasthan Sharnbaswappa Appa, Chairperson of the Sharanabasaveshwar Vidya Vardak Sangha Matoshree Dakshayini Avva and Secretary of the Sangha Basavaraj Deshmukh congratulated the university for signing the MoU with Manjrasoft Pty Ltd.