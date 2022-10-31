Sharnbasva University organises motorcycle rally to commemorate National Unity Day

The Hindu Bureau KALABURAGI
October 31, 2022 20:10 IST

Dignitaries flagging off a motorcycle rally at Sharanabasaveshwar Shrine in Kalaburagi on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The teaching staff and students as well as NSS units of Sharnbasva University organised a motorcycle rally in Kalaburagi on Monday to celebrate the birth anniversary of the former Deputy Prime Minister of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, as National Unity Day.

Vice-Chancellor of the university Niranjan V. Nisty, Pro-Vice-Chancellor V.D. Mytri, Registrar Anilkumar Bidve, Dean Lakshmi Patil Maka, Finance Officer Kiran Maka, Registrar Evaluation Basavaraj Matpathi were among other officials of the university who flagged off the motorcycle rally at the Sharanabasaveshwar Shrine in the city.

The motorcycle rally, carrying placards praising Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and laying emphasis on the need for staying united to face all challenges, traversed through the major roads in the city. It touched all important junctions, including the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Chowk, and reached the main campus of Sharnbasva University.

Later in the day, Mr. Nisty, in the presence of Fine Arts Department head Subbaiah Neela, inaugurated a photo exhibition on the life and times of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the main campus.

The photographs that portrayed the important events in the life of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the historic moments of heads of various princely States merging their regions with India under the supervision of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and the police action launched in a few princely States, including the then Hyderabad Province ruled by the Nizam, were part of the photo exhibition.

