Sharnbasva University introduces digital evaluation of answer scripts

July 30, 2022 20:24 IST

Sharnbasva University, one of the youngest private universities in the country, joined the club of universities and Centres of Higher Education that conducted online digital valuation of examination papers.

The papers of nine subjects in the first semester of B.Tech courses offered by the Faculty of Engineering Technology were digitally evaluated in the current academic year.

In a press release issued here on Saturday, Registrar of the university Anilkumar Bidve said that the software for the introduction of the online evaluation system was configured in-house by a team of faculty members.

Registrar (Evaluation) Basawaraj Matpathi, who played a pivotal role in the configuration and introduction of the digital process of evaluation of the examination papers, said that the results of the digitally evaluated examination papers were formally released by Vice-Chancellor Niranjan V. Nisty on Friday. He added that a similar system would be introduced for the purpose in other departments in a phased manner.

“The growing volume of paper scripts and increased risk of misplacing answer scripts during distribution coupled with the labour-intensive task of sorting, evaluating, and preserving paper-based exams, create several roadblocks in the marking process. There will be huge savings on the expenses incurred for facilitating external evaluators,” Mr. Bidve said.

He added that the entire process of valuation system was transparent and all the answer scripts will be first scanned by high-speed scanners and uploaded to the university’s server. Authorised evaluators get access to the uploaded answer scripts for evaluation and the marks are entered on the system and the total marks are calculated automatically, thus eliminating any possibility of tabulation errors.Answer scripts can be mailed to the student’s email-id upon request.