Sharnbasva University hosts International Conference on 6G Communications and Networking

Published - July 13, 2024 10:08 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Sharnbasva University added one more feather in its cap by successfully organising the 2nd International Conference on 6G Communications Networking and Signal Processing-2024 (SGCNSP-2024) via online mode in which experts from different countries delivered special lectures on the emerging technology in the field of communications and signals.

The first SGCMSP-2023 was hosted by the famed Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore. This conference, being held for the first time by a university from North Karnataka, is considered to be a prestigious congregation that brings together eminent experts from different countries, researchers and practitioners working in the field of computing, communications and security aspects and provided a forum to present and discuss emerging ideas and trends in this highly challenging research field.

Prominent speakers on the day included Weidong Ziang from University of Michigan, Deerhorn, USA, Guan Guis, Nanjing University of Posts and Telecommunication in China, Uday Parampalli from University of Melbourne, Australia, and Ioannis Krikidis from University of Cyprus.

Nagabhushan Reddy, Principal Firmware Engineer from Microsoft, and academicians from reputed institutes of higher studies including, Sudhan Majhi from IISc, Bengaluru, Ajay Singh from IIT Jammu, and Chalavadi Vishnu from IIT Tirupati were among others who delivered guest lecturers at the conference and threw light on the latest developments in the emerging areas of communication networking and signal processing.

SGCNSP-2024 attracted more than 187 scholarly papers and after close scrutiny of these scholarly presentations, a committee of experts have selected 55 high quality submissions after following standard review process. This involved a rigorous double-blind review for inclusion in the conference proceedings.

Karnataka / Gulbarga / universities and colleges / communication infrastructure / networking / students / Singapore / Australia / USA / China / Bangalore / Jammu / Tirupati

