Sharnbasva University gets nod for taking up scientific projects under NAIN scheme

The Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society functioning under the Department of Electronics, Information Technology, Biotechnology and Science and Technology has given its approval to Sharnbasva University in Kalaburagi for taking up 10 scientific projects worth ₹17.90 lakh under the New Age Innovation Network (NAIN).

According to a communiqué received by the university here on Thursday, the approval for the first batch of projects was cleared in the meeting of the seventh steering committee in Bengaluru.

The steering committee has also approved the release of 50% of the total grant under the scheme as the first tranche and the balance of the sanctioned amount for the project will be released in the second and final tranche after the receipt of utilisation certificate for the released funds.

The projects submitted by Sharnbasva University which received approval include Artificial Intelligence Smart Glasses for Blind People by the Computer Science Department (exclusively for women) with a sanction of ₹2.50 lakh, Digital Payment of Traffic Rules Violation using Object Recognition Project by the Computer Science Department (co-education) with a sanction of ₹2.25 lakh, Internet of Things-based Food Spoilage Detection System by the Computer Science Department (co-education) with a sanction of ₹2.25 lakh, Smart Tracker for Solar Energy Optimisation by Mechanical Department with a sanction of ₹2,12,500, Mission Planning GPS-based Autopilot Drone through Waypoints Navigation for Agriculture Pesticides Spraying with Obstacle Avoidance and Animal Repellent System by the Electronic and Computer Education Department (co-education) with a sanction of ₹2.50 lakh, Multifunctional Battery-Operated Drive by Electrical and Electronic Engineering (co-education) with a sanction of ₹1,02,500, Design and Development of Smart Garbage System Using Solar Powered Electric Vehicle by Electrical and Electronic Engineering (exclusive for women) with a sanction of ₹63,000, Arduino-based Smart Systems for Women and Child Safety (Electronic and Computer Education, exclusively for women) with a sanction of ₹2 lakh, OXYSCORE by Mechanical Department with a sanction of ₹1,62,500 and Automation and Monitoring Smart Kitchen based on Internet of Things (IoT) by Computer Science Department (exclusively for women).

The communiqué said that once the project is completed, a detailed report should be submitted to the Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society within 30 days of completion. The duration for the completion of the project is one year from the date of sanction.

The eighth Mahadasoha Peetadhipathi of the Sharnbasaveshwar Samsthan Poojya Dr Sharnbaswappa Appaji, who is also the Chancellor of the university, Chairperson of Sharanabasaveshwar Vidya Vardak Sangha Dakshayini Avvaji, secretary of the sangha Basavaraj Deshmukh, vice-chancellor Anilkumar Bidve, Registrar S.G. Dollegoudar and Dean Lakshmi Patil Maka have congratulated the teaching staff and students for getting these projects approved under NAIN.

