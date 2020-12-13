Sharnbasva University gets included in NISP

The Innovation Cell of the Union Ministry of Education has included Sharnbasva University in the high-level National Innovation and Startup Policy (NISP) opening new vistas for students and faculty to actively engage themselves in innovation and entrepreneurship-related activities.
Sharnbasva University is the only university in the region to have been included in the NISP in the second phase of the programme during 2020-21.
In a communication from the Minister to the university, Shivakumar Rachoti and Pankaj Jadhav, faculty of the Mechanical Department in the university, have been nominated as the Chairman and Coordinator under NISP for the university, respectively.
The NISP, an innovative initiative by the Union government, the Ministry of Human Resource Development and Ministry of Education, is aimed at actively engaging students and faculty of the higher education institutions in the country in innovation and entrepreneurship-related activities.
The framework of the NISP would also facilitate the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) in bringing uniformity across all the higher education institutions in terms of Intellectual Property ownership management, technology licensing and institutional start-up policy and thus, enabling the creation of robust innovation and start-up ecosystem across all higher education institutions in the country.
