Sharnbasva University convocation tomorrow

KALABURAGI

08 September 2021 19:56 IST

A combined first and second convocation of Sharnbasva University will be held in Kalaburagi on Friday.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, the eighth Peetadhipathi of Sharnbasaveshwar Samsthan, Sharnbaswappa Appa, who is also the Chancellor of Sharnbasva University, said that the Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Bhagwant Khuba has consented to be the chief guest of the first and second convocation held simultaneously at the newly renamed Poojya Basavarajappa Appa Memorial Hall at the Appa Public School complex here.

Dr. Appa said that Vice-Chancellor of Davangere University Sharanappa V. Halse and Vice-Chancellor of Gulbarga University Dayanand Agasar have agreed to deliver the first and second convocation addresses, respectively.

Advertising

Advertising

Kalaburagi Lok Sabha MP Umesh Jadhav and Chairman of the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board Dattatreya Patil Revoor will be the guests of honour on the occasion. Chairperson of the Sharnabasaveshwar Vidya Vardak Sangha Dakshayini Appa will be present.

Dr. Appa said that the maiden convocation of the Sharnbasva University was a historic occasion for him and all those who are associated with it.