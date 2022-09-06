Sharnbasva convocation today

The third and the fourth Convocation of Sharnbasva University will be held at the Basavarajappa Appa Memorial Hall in Kalaburagi on Wednesday, chancellor of Sharnbasva University Poojya Dr Sharnbaswappa Appaji has said.

Addressing a press conference at the Dasoha Mahamane here on Tuesday, Dr Appa, accompanied by the chairperson of the Sharanabasaveshwar Vidya Vardak Sangha Dr Dakshayini S. Appa, said that the former chairman of the Space Commission and Vikram Sarabhai Professor A.S. Kiran Kumar and Scientific Advisor to the Defence Minister and former Chairman of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) G. Satheesh Reddy will deliver the third and fourth convocation address, respectively.

Dr Appa said that the convocation will be held in blended mode, both offline and online. The live convocation will be available on YouTube channel, https://youtu.br/f6HKepnXsW4.

While Dr Kiran Kumar will deliver the convocation address physically, Dr Satheesh Reddy will deliver the fourth convocation address online.

Dr Appa said that the university has decided to confer honorary doctorates to five distinguished personalities, including two senior scientists, Dr Kiran Kumar and Dr Satheesh Reddy.

Renowned social activist and chairperson of Karnataka Janapada Academy Dr Manjamma Jogathi and Sri Sharanabasavalinga Shivayogi of the Shivayog Ashram at Solapur in Maharashtra and Harihar in Karnataka will be conferred honorary doctorates taking into consideration their contribution to religious and social activities.

The university has also decided to award a honorary doctorate posthumously to the former president of the Hyderabad Karnataka Education Society and Philanthropist late Basavarajappa Appa.

Dr Appa said that a total of 2,357 students are eligible to get degrees during the two convocations.