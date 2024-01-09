Sharnbasappa Appa invited to Sri Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya

January 09, 2024 07:00 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The eighth Mahadasoha Peetadhipathi of the over 200-year-old Sharnbasaveshwar Samsthan Sharnbasappa Appa and chairperson of Sharnbasaveshwar Vidya Vardak Sangha Dakshayini S. Appa have received an invitation to be part of the inauguration of the Sri Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, on January 22.

The invitation from the Sri Rama Janmabhoomi Kshetra Trust was handed over to Dr. Appa and Dr. Dakshayini Appa by the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh Prant Prachar Pramukh Krishnaji Joshi, Seva Bharati president Ramesh Thippanur and other leaders of the Sangh Parivar, including Arvind Navale, Bhimashankar Patil, Satish Mahoor, and others at the Dasoha Mahamane in the Sharanabasaveshwar Shrine complex in Kalaburagi on Monday.

BJP leaders led by the former MLA Dattatreya Patil Revoor handed over the Mantrakshate received from Ayodhya and leaflets pertaining to the inauguration ceremony of the Sri Ram Temple to Dr. Appa.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.