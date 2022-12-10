Shark-Tank programme held on MCE campus in Hassan

December 10, 2022 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - Hassan

MCE Shark-Tank, a programme organised by Malnad College of Engineering in Hassan on Saturday, to help students and alumni present their innovative ideas and business models, received an impressive response. Many of the candidates did succeed to impress the investors, who appreciated the efforts, besides promising them help in materialising their ideas.

Aashish U.S., who graduated from college in 2019, presented his Dream Kit for kids. He and his friends have developed a kit that could motivate kids to pick up circuitry and coding skills and develop an interest in technology.

Mohana Lakshmi J., an alumnus of the 2012 batch, presented a model of a Solar panel cleaning robot that works on automated air wash technology. She finds the robot is necessary to enhance the performance of solar panels. She wants to market the product for ₹4 lakh. Mahabaleshwar R. Bhat, a final year student from Sahyadri College of Engineering in Mangaluru, presented his idea to develop a rocket for suborbital flights with a payload recovery mechanism. He wants ₹15 lakh to come with his first product.

Shobhith Mallya, a BE student, presented his idea to convert risks that micro, small and medium enterprises – MSME – have been facing into opportunities and fulfil the needs of the industries. As many as 12 candidates presented their ideas and models during the programme.

Narayan Ramanujam, an entrepreneur since 1999 and chairman of ITT Digital, Thulasiram A.N., a retired engineer from PWD and real estate developer, K.R. Chandrashekhar of EssCee Enterprises, Prashanth Reddy, Founder and Director of Anvayaa Kin Care and Kiran H.A., of M/S Manjunath Infra Cons Pvt. Ltd. were the sharks in the programme. The candidates were given eight minutes to present their ideas and an interaction with the sharks followed it.

The programme was part of the activities conducted by the Malnad Enclave for Research, Innovation, Incubation, Start-Ups and Entrepreneurship (ME-RIISE). Dr. A. Geetha Kiran, Coordinator of ME-RIISE, Dr. C.V. Venkatesh, principal of MCE and others were present.