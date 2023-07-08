Share of capital expenditure comes down in Karnataka Budget

July 08, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

Amid concerns that implementation of the guarantee schemes might “stall development works” in the State, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday claimed that capital expenditure (CE) had in fact increased by 16% when compared with the 2022-23 budget estimates (BE).

While this is not entirely false, the devil is in the detail. A closer analysis of the data reveals that the share of CE in the total budget outlay has dropped.

In absolute numbers

While the CE was ₹46,955 crore in BE 2022-23, it is ₹54,374 crore in the BE Mr. Siddharamaiah presented on Friday. This is an increase of 15.8% in absolute numbers as claimed by the Chief Minister. However, the Budget outlay has increased by 23% from BE 2022-23 (₹2,65,720 crore) to BE 2023-24 (₹3,27,747 crore) presented on Friday. The share of CE in BE 2022-23 was 17.67%, which means it has dropped to 16.59% in the Budget presented on Friday. This essentially means the share of CE in the Budget outlay has dropped by 6.11 percentage points.

Further, if compared to the BE 2023-24 presented by the former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai before the Assembly polls in February this year, the CE has dropped in terms of both absolute numbers and share of the Budget outlay — it was ₹61,234 crore, taking a share of 19.8% of the total Budget outlay. This means comparatively, the CE in the Budget presented on Friday has dropped by 11.2% in absolute numbers and by 16.21 percentage points in its share to total outlay.

The Mid-Term Fiscal Plan (MTFP) in February this year said, “The capital expenditure has a high multiplier effect, increases the productive capacity of the economy, ensures fuller absorption of unutilised labour and other natural resources and is the key contributor to rapid economic growth.” It stressed on the need to increase the CE.

Mr. Bommai, who presented 2022-23 Budget and another Budget in February this year, came termed the Budget presented on Friday as being “anti-development”, citing cuts in the CE, which is also reflected in the decrease in allocations to key sectors such as education, health, agriculture, water resources, rural development, and urban development.

‘Document in a hurry’

However, political analyst A. Narayana, who teaches governance at Azim Premji University, said the Budget presented on Friday seemed like an exercise in a hurry and the real cost and import of the guarantee schemes and its impact on the fiscal health and developmental works of the State would be clearly known only in a full-fledged Budget that would be presented in 2024.

“As of now, it seems like the share of CE of the total outlay has been lesser compared with the previous Budgets to reign in borrowings even as the guarantee schemes are implemented,” Prof. Narayana said.

