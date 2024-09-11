Share data of woman to all stations to be wary of her frivolous complaints against men: Karnataka High Court directs State Police chief  

Pointing out that 10 men have already “fallen prey to the antics and tactics of a woman whose modus operandi borders on honey-trap character”, the High Court of Karnataka has directed the State Police chief to caution all the police stations against registering criminal case against any man without conducting a preliminary inquiry if the woman lodges any new complaint.

The court said details of the woman had to be digitally circulated to all the police stations to be wary of her complaints.

“This is to curb, if not stop, wanton registration of crimes against several men. Ten have been seen, it is only to stop the eleventh,” observed Justice M. Nagaprasanna while quashing a criminal case, which was the woman’s 10th criminal case lodged against different men.

The woman registered this case against her ‘husband’ in September 2022 after merely 25 days of marriage, alleging that he and his family members, including his 75-year-old grandmother, had committed offences of causing hurt, insult, and subjecting her to cruelty, etc.

Though the marriage with the 36-year-old petitioner was registered after the settlement of a complaint of alleged ‘rape on false promise of marriage’, the court, from the police records, found that she had declared herself as ‘unmarried’ in the marriage registration form even though she had ‘married’ another man earlier and had registered a criminal case against him too way back in 2011 on the similar allegations apart from accusing him of harassment for dowry.

From the police records, the court noted that she had registered 10 complaints between 2011 and 2022 against 10 different men, either terming them as ‘husband’ or as accused for the offence of rape on false promise of marriage and other criminal offences.

Abstained from trial

Interestingly, in three of the cases registered by her, the woman had not attended the trial of the criminal cases. In these three cases, the trial court had acquitted the accused men as she failed to turn up for trial despite the issuance of summons and as the police could not serve warrant on her.

If the crimes registered by the woman are noticed for the last one decade, “the unmistakable inference would be that the complainant at every point in time is crying wolf, and has gone on, registering crimes without any semblance of substance as a result of which the accused are taken into custody; they had to secure bail after long hiatus in the custody...,” the court said.

As she had not participated in the trial of any of the cases registered based on her complaint, the court said that the “police were compelled to engage in investigating into false claims or crimes registered by the complainant” and the trial courts had acquitted all.

Also, the court noted that two of the 10 men had registered criminal cases against her for alleged extortion, and for falsely implicating them and their family members.

