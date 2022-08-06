Sharavathi water release: warning from KPCL

August 06, 2022 18:22 IST

The Executive Engineer of Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) at Kargal in Sagar taluk has issued the first warning to people in downstream of Sharavathi reservoir and those staying put close to the river flow to relocate to safer places, as water could be released from the reservoir if incessant rains continue for a few more days.

As on Saturday morning, the water level in the reservoir stood at 1,801.35 ft against the full reservoir level of 1,819 ft. The inflow was 30,000 cusecs. “If the reservoir continues to receive the same inflow the water level could reach the maximum point forcing the release of water from the reservoir. Hence, the public in downstream and those staying put close to the river should shift to the safer places along with their cattle”, the officer said.

