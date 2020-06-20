Sharavathi project: Greens demand suspension of survey during rains

Shivamogga

20 June 2020 21:43 IST

‘If continued, the work may result in landslips and other disasters’

Expressing apprehension that continuation of the survey and geotechnical investigation for the Sharavathi Underground Pumped Storage Project in the limits of the Sharavathi Valley Lion Tailed Macaque (LTM) Sanctuary after the onset of the rainy season may result in landslips and other disasters, environmentalists have demanded immediate suspension of the work.

The 57th meeting of the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife held on April 7 had given its nod for the proposal by the Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd. (KPCL) seeking permission for survey and geotechnical investigations at the sanctuary for the controversial project. Following this, the Chief Wildlife Warden of Karnataka gave approval for the survey.

Akhilesh Chipli, an environmentalist, told The Hindu that the Department of Forest and Wildlife had permitted survey and geotechnical investigations on the condition that the work should not be executed during the rainy season. He said that though the southwest monsoon has become active in the Sharavathi sanctuary limits, the work has continued.

Referring to the landslips reported in the Western Ghat region of Karnataka and Kerala in the recent years during the monsoon season, he said drilling for geotechnical investigations in ecologically sensitive areas may trigger a similar disaster in Sharavathi sanctuary limits also. The sanctuary is known for Myristica swamps, unique fresh water swamp forests that comprise perennial streams and flora networks that are home to wide range of species of reptiles, birds, and amphibians, he said and added that the drilling and geotechnical investigations during the monsoon — the rejuvenation time for the swamps — would upset the ecological balance of the region.